Influenza, other viral cases dip; beware of water-borne illnessess
CHENNAI: After turning out to be a major health concern in 2022, Influenza cases have declined in the State in the last two months and no related deaths have been reported since October, say health department officials.
As many as 2,827 cases of Influenza were reported in the State last year, and 25 related deaths were in 2022. Until October, 2,511 cases and 25 deaths were reported in the State.
The government hospitals say that the numbers usually reduce after January as the temperature increases, and the risk of viral infections decreases. But this also means that GHs are all set to handle cases of skin infections and water-borne diseases that usually rise after January.
While more than 800-1,000 cases of Influenza were being reported in a month, the numbers have dipped after October. About 316 cases were reported in November and December last year.
“We’ve no Influenza cases now. Even the number of COVID-19 cases have remained zero for hospitalisation. It’s common to see a surge in Influenza cases during August and following few months. The numbers were comparatively high last year, but a drop is usually witnessed every year because of temperature shift,” said Dr P Balaji, Dean, Stanley Government Medical College and Hospital.
However, a spike in mercury is associated with certain ailments, warn doctors. “It’s common to see cases of infections such as chicken pox, measles, prickly heat, skin rashes, typhoid, pneumonia and others as temperature spikes in February and March. During summer, we must be vigilant about health concerns in kids, as they’re highly vulnerable and can pick up water-borne diseases. In these times, dehydration can also cause illnesses. And cleanliness of the water needs to be ensured,” said Dr E Theranirajan, Dean, Rajiv Gandhi Government General Hospital.
--- Quote ---
It’s common to see cases of infections such as chicken pox, measles, prickly heat, skin rashes, typhoid, pneumonia and others as temperature spikes in February and March
--- QuoteDesignation ---
— Dr E Theranirajan, Dean, Rajiv Gandhi Government General Hospital
Visit news.dtnext.in to explore our interactive epaper!
Download the DT Next app for more exciting features!
Click here for iOS
Click here for Android