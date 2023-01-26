DT Health: Fortis Vadapalani saves 63-yr-old with Bombay blood

One Unit of blood was safely delivered to Kolkata Medical College and Hospital within 6 hours. The Bombay Rh positive packed red cells was crossmatched in Kolkata Medical College the following day and declared safe to be transfused. The patient was successfully transfused with Bombay phenotype blood the next day and was discharged after 24 hours. Transport of blood was facilitated by Platelet Club – a Chennai based voluntary blood donation group who have coordinated 32 such rare blood product transfer throughout India in 2022.