Hyaluronic acid, your skin's best friend in winter

This can be a tricky task. The molecular size of hyaluronic acid determines the level of its delivery into the skin. Hyaluronic acid with large molecular weight strengthens the barrier function and smoothens the surface of the skin, medium sized HA molecules hold moisture and give skin a plump look, and the smallest molecules go deep into the skin and penetrates the epidermis that provides hydration for longer duration as well as delivers other vital roles that hyaluronic acid plays, such as anti-aging and healing. Many people take it as a supplement, but it's also used in topical serums, eye drops, and injections.

Profhilo, a new breakthrough skin treatment, can be used to improve a variety of problem areas, because it specifically targets your skin's hydration. An injectable product, designed to remodel multi-layer skin tissue, it uses high concentrations of the magical ingredient - hyaluronic acid. The treatment can help to increase firmness and elasticity, promoting healthier and softer-looking skin. With an all-round youthful glow, you'll get that amazing skin confidence you want and deserve. Whilst Profhilo is often used on the face, it can also be used to rejuvenate the neck, decolletage, arms, knees and hand areas. And the best part: there is next to no downtime, meaning you can return to your normal daily activities straight away.

Don't let the cold get to your skin, and choose the right winter skincare. Hyaluronic acid works well with all skin types, whether the skin is sensitive or prone to breakouts. Hydrated skin also reduces the appearance of wrinkles. Hyaluronic acid is generally very safe to use. Since the body naturally produces it, allergic reactions are very rare. However, it is important to consult a trusted practitioner who can administer the right amounts of hyaluronic acid into the skin layers for a healthier and smoother skin.