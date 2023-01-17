How to take care of your bone and joint health in winters

NEW DELHI: Winter is here and with temperature dipping every single day, it is getting harder for people to manage bone and joint pain. This increased joint pain during winter is due to the increased inflammation in one or more joints. It is also because there is less supply of blood to the peripheral regions in the body due to which one's joints become stiff, causing pain in the joints and bones.

Joint pains are especially common in the winter season, making life difficult especially for arthritis patients. Not tackling them effectively could have a detrimental effect on your daily productivity and overall well-being. Here's what you can do to avoid excessive pain in the joints.

Joint pains are common in winter season, as the cold weather can reduce blood circulation to fingers and toes which could worsen joint pains. Muscles also become tighter at lower temperatures resulting in stiffness and pain. Besides, people tend to stay indoors during winter which could mean limited exposure to sunlight and may result in Vitamin D deficiency.