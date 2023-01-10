What's next after IVF failure?

CHENNAI: Today, numerous couples are battling infertility issues and several IVF centres have mushroomed across the country. Although IVF is regarded the gold standard treatment, it offers only around 30-70% success rate depending on the age of the couple, the problem, egg reserve of woman, the treating doctor and the centre.
Is there any hope for Parenthood ?
Dr. Ramya Ramalingam, Chief Fertility Specialist, Jeevan Mithra Fertility and Women Care Centre, Arumbakkam, Chennai, says, “IVF failure only means that the particular cycle has failed, not that the couple can never conceive. Don’t let disappointment hold you back, there is still opportunity for parenthood if the right path is chosen.”
The Jeevan Mithra Advantage
Over the years Jeevan Mithra Fertility and Women Care Centre has helped over 10,000 national and international couples achieve their dream of parenthood. The clinic is said to specialize in helping patients suffering for long periods with infertility and those with multiple treatment failures. Jeevan Mithra adopts a comprehensive approach to offer effective solutions.
The experienced IVF specialists troubleshoot the exact cause of the problem
The IVF failure patients are given proper counseling, to ensure a positive state of mind. This helps some conceive naturally or with simple medicines and treatment protocol.
Individualized treatment protocols are suggested depending on the patient profile and problem. For hormonal issues, appropriate injections are given to improve egg quality. For sperm related concerns, correct sperm selection with microfluidic ICSI or magnetic cell sorter is critical to enhance embryo quality and improve success
The strong clinical team, well experienced embryologist and lab with optimal good embryo growth rate play a key role.
Excellent freezing protocols and infrastructure for freezing and storing embryos, increase cumulative success, while being cost effective
High success rate with own egg with natural cycle protocol, special stimulation protocol, low AMH and low egg reserve
Low-cost protocol available for those with financial limitations
All IVF protocols including blastocyst culture, laser hatching, ERA and PGS are available under one roof. However, not all treatments are recommended for everyone. Precise treatment protocols and individualized case approach increase success rate in IVF failure patients.
