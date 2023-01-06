Be aware of umbilical hernia
CHENNAI: One of the most unforgettable experiences a woman has in her lifetime is becoming pregnant and giving birth. Numerous physical changes take place, including weight gain, posture adjustments and hormonal changes that influence the abdominal muscles due to estrogen and relaxin.
The abdominal muscles linea alba and connective tissues are stretched out by the growing uterus during pregnancy, which affects how the abdominal muscles separate. Diastasis recti is the outcome of the rectus abdominus.
Diastasis recti can occur in newborns, especially if they are preterm.
This is a result of the incomplete development and connection of their abdominal muscles. Usually, the problem gets better on its own with time.
Stretching of the linea alba (abdominal center) accompanied by an abnormally widening of the space between the two medial sides of the rectus abdominus muscle is known as diastasis recti (rectus diastasis) or divarication of the recti (increased inter-recti distance).
Although it can also affect men and postpartum women, diastasis recti primarily affect newborns and pregnant women. Due to constant straining, diastasis occurs more frequently in multiparous women.
Diastasis recti assessment requires consultation with an obstetrician and gynaecologist, physiotherapist with expertise in women’s health, or OB/Gyn specialist.
When the abdominal muscles are stretched, the main symptoms will be a pooch or bulge in the stomach. Lower back pain, hunched over posture, problems with constipation and weak pelvic floor muscles.
This needs to be controlled during pregnancy by performing the proper exercises without allowing it to worsen and 6 to 8 weeks after birth, pelvic floor therapy must continue to prevent the development of umbilical hernia.
Diastasis Recti if left untreated can develop into an umbilical hernia; this can be prevented with early diagnosis and the use of physical therapy by a qualified women’s health physiotherapist.
This should be implemented at the beginning of pregnancy when the risk of umbilical hernia is low.
