DT Health: Checking specific parameters regularly vital for women
CHENNAI: Staying healthy and making one’s health a priority is extremely essential for a woman as they often neglect their health. Having regular exercise, eating nutrient-rich food and a positive lifestyle makes them active and fit. In addition to these, scheduling routine health screening is vital for recognising early symptoms of disease and health complications at the right moment. Early identification can decrease the risk and suffering associated with them.
Some routine tests that women should maintain
Breast Cancer screening
Mammography and clinical examinations are included in breast cancer screening. At the age of 18 to 39 years, women are advised to get a clinical examination and a self-examination is required at every age, but from the age of 40 women are advised to do mammography in addition to clinical examinations. In addition, this screening is important if the woman has a family history of breast cancer. Early screening helps in detecting pre-breast cancer or known as noninvasive (DCIS) which can be treated without chemotherapy.
Thyroid functions screening
Thyroxine (T4) and Triiodothyronine (T3) are two main hormones that are produced by the thyroid gland, which helps in regulating metabolism. It has been observed that women are more likely to be affected by thyroid disorder where a low level of the thyroid causes symptoms like fatigue, dry skin, weight gain and irregularity in menstrual cycles. It helps in knowing the imbalance in the thyroid hormone.
Diabetes screening
Medical experts usually advise getting regular blood glucose tests from age of 30. Risk factor of Diabetes includes a family diabetes history, a BMI (Body Mass Index) of above 25, and being physically inactive. Early diabetes detection is helpful when planning for pregnancy.
Lipid Panel test
Lipid panel tests are vital as they help in checking cholesterol and triglyceride levels, which determine the risk of heart or stroke complications. Medical experts advise having the screening done at the age of 30 and should be done at least once every year. Too much cholesterol can damage blood vessels and can heighten the risk of heart disease, stroke, and heart attack.
