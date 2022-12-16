DT Health: Checking specific parameters regularly vital for women

Mammography and clinical examinations are included in breast cancer screening. At the age of 18 to 39 years, women are advised to get a clinical examination and a self-examination is required at every age, but from the age of 40 women are advised to do mammography in addition to clinical examinations. In addition, this screening is important if the woman has a family history of breast cancer. Early screening helps in detecting pre-breast cancer or known as noninvasive (DCIS) which can be treated without chemotherapy.