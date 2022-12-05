Vaccine-preventable diseases pose high risk during monsoon: Experts

CHENNAI: Even as the Covid and flu cases have declined in the last few days, doctors say that the burden of vaccine-preventable diseases, including Pneumonia, remains higher in older adults and high-risk patients, and contributes to substantial morbidity and mortality.

The incidence of pneumonia during the rains is higher and vaccination is mainly required for the prevention, which is why adult vaccination for various diseases, that have a higher risk of infection during monsoon, can be prevented.

Doctors say that vaccination not only reduces risks of disease burden, morbidity, and mortality but also helps in the reduction of healthcare costs, allowing people to live healthily. It is usually perceived that immunization is just for children to protect them, but childhood vaccines can wear off over time.

"The general population may as well be at risk for diseases that can be prevented by vaccination due to various factors including age, job, lifestyle, travel, and health conditions. The most common vaccine-preventable diseases in adults are influenza, pneumococcal pneumonia, hepatitis B, HPV-related cancers, COVID-19 pneumonia, tetanus, and rubella," says Dr Aravinda G M, internal medicine consultant at Manipal Hospital.

He adds that in the elderly population, immune systems tend to weaken over time, putting them at higher risk for certain diseases. Other than the vaccination, doctors insist on dietary modifications too.

"It is very common to see a surge in the cases of pneumonia due to various underlying factors during monsoon. Precautionary care during monsoon includes a good amount of hydration, adequate nutrition, a good amount of sleep and physical exercises. Individuals with risk factors such as Diabetes, Hypertension, COPD, and other co-morbid conditions, should take their medications properly and maintain sugar levels. Hygiene is an important factor and crowded places should also be avoided," says Dr Sreenivasan V, consultant pulmonologist at Gleneagles Global Health City.