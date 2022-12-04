Winter skincare: Tips to incorporate in daily routine for glowy skin

WASHINGTON: Winter is here! While the chilly wind brings on a festive mood, it also makes us want to stay sedentary, drink hot cocoa, and snuggle up under a blanket. There are many benefits to winter, but there are also some things we'd rather avoid.

Cold winters result in a climate that dries out the skin and brings up many skincare concerns.

Worry not, as we've got you covered. In order to maintain your winter skin glowing and youthful, it's time to switch to rich moisturisers and lip balms. Keep scrolling to take the confusion out of switching towards an ideal winter skincare routine.

Although it is advised to follow a dermatologist-prescribed winter skincare routine to solve severe skin issues, here are some basic skincare tips that can work wonders for you.

1. Switch to a moisturizing and gentle cleanser

In every skincare regimen, cleansing is undoubtedly the most crucial step. However, with the onset of winter, switch to a gentler cleanser to avoid excessive drying of the skin.

Select products with a cream or balm base to help your skin remain moisturised while the dirt is removed. Our skin dries out in the winter because there is less moisture in the air. Use a hydrating cleanser to moisturise your skin during these circumstances and avoid any additional harm.

2. Opt for a heavier moisturizer

Winter calls for richer or heavier products to efficiently lock in hydration, whereas the summer season was all about light gel-based moisturisers. It's time to switch to a moisturiser that is extremely moisturising. You might choose ingredients like Vitamin E and hyaluronic acid.

3. Never skip out on a good SPF

In spite of the fact that the sun might not be visible in the winter because of the hazy weather, you should still use sunscreen. Your skin can still be harmed by the sun's rays, which can lead to pigmentation, sunspots, and other skin problems. Applying sunscreen with a small amount of foundation will offer sunscreen protection to your makeup.

4. Exfoliation is the key

The skin becomes dry and develops a covering of dead skin cells during the colder months. Make sure to wash your skin daily and exfoliate it once or twice a week. You may get rid of the buildup of debris and dead skin cells on your skin by exfoliating it. Your skin will glow and your blood flow will be increased by the gentle massage.

5. Coat your skin with hydrating body butter

Invest in a rich, creamy body butter that includes shea butter and cocoa oils to hydrate your skin. To ensure proper skin penetration, apply the cream right after your shower.