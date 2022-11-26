HPV vaccine can reduce incidence of cervical cancer: Experts

CHENNAI: Oncologists say that cervical cancer is the most preventable of all cancers, and yet it is the second most common among women in India, accounting for 10 per cent of all cancers.

Recently, government doctors requested the State government to vaccinate all women aged 10-20 years with HPV vaccine to reduce the prevalence of cervical cancer.

The Human Papilloma Virus plays a very important role in causing cervix cancer, though most women infected with this virus will not develop cancer.

The virus can be sexually transmitted, and therefore cervix cancer is more common in younger, sexually active women.

"Poor hygiene also contributes to the spread of virus, women who have social hurdles in maintaining hygiene in the genital area, and those with lack of awareness, particularly in rural areas, are also at higher risk. In early stages, there may be no symptoms. Later, pain during intercourse, bleeding or foul discharge, pelvic pain, bleeding after intercourse or between menstrual cycles, urinary symptoms like frequency or pain, may occur," said Dr M A Raja, Senior Consultant, Medical Oncology, Director of Oncology Services at MGM Healthcare.

He added that treatment can involve surgery, radiation, and chemotherapy. In recent years, two other modalities of therapy, called targeted, and immunotherapy have also become available, for more advanced stages of the disease. Early, cervix cancer has a cure rate of more than 90 per cent.

A simple test called the Papanicolaou (PAP) smear done once every three years, starting from age of 21 upwards, can detect the disease at precancerous stage, and therefore help to prevent cancer.

"The vaccination can help to reduce the risk of HPV infection, and the cancer. We have requested the Tamil Nadu Government to administer the HPV vaccine to all women aged 10-20 years in order to reduce the prevalence of cervical cancer by a very high percentage. Not many women are aware of the vaccine and also, the accessibility is limited. If it is provided to all, the risk of infection can be reduced," said Dr R Shanthi, senior consultant obstetrician and gynecologist.