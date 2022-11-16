Generate curiosity among children

NEW DELHI: British Council, in collaboration with Reading Agency, is organising the 'Reading Challenge' for children aged 5 to 12 years to help them grow as confident and engaged readers. In this programme, children are challenged to read a range of 6 books specially selected by the British Council.

Using the principle of encouragement and motivation, the Challenge inspires children to read for pleasure. Thus, leading to the improvement of their English language skills, development of their reading skills, and building of their confidence. Children will also attend multiple expert-curated workshops to enhance their writing and inferring skills along with boosting their creativity as well as critical thinking.

This year's theme for the programme, 'Gadgeteers', is created in partnership with Science Museum Group and is brought to life by top children's writer and illustrator Julian Beresford. Under this challenge, kids must read a minimum of 6 books in 6 weeks from the collection of new, hand-picked books. The books will help the young Gadgeteers to discover the amazing science and innovation in the world around them.

If you want to instil a love for reading among your children, look no further! Enrol them in this challenge and let them be free in the world of science, outer space, or coding, with books like: