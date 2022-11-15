Study: Passion fruit peels has potential to preserve fresh fruits

JOHANNESBURG [SOUTH AFRICA]: According to research from the University of Johannesburg, the high levels of antioxidants and polyphenols in passion fruit peels have a substantial potential to preserve fresh fruits and fresh cuts in an edible food covering.

A covering like this can lessen plastic packaging and spoilage in supply networks. The researchers extracted, micro-encapsulated, freeze-dried and powdered passion fruit (Passiflora edulis Sims) peels from an organic farm.

This varietal is known for its medicinal value. Globally, passion fruit is mainly grown for concentrated juice.

Their metabolomic and other analyses in Antioxidants show the powders have the properties needed for a quality, stable, edible food coating. The powders can also be functional ingredients in natural food additives.

When fresh produce is packaged in plastic, the plastic creates a 'micro-atmosphere', says Prof Olaniyi Fawole, from the University of Johannesburg. And that puts the brakes on what oxygen can do to the produce.

"Oxygen is the bad guy, it causes a lot of biochemical degradation. So we want to limit the oxygen that gets to the produce. And we also want to limit dehydration. Edible food coatings can potentially solve both the oxygen and dehydration problems in the cold chain," he adds.