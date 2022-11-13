Things to keep in mind before you decide to turn vegan

Is it expensive to turn vegan?

Another question that you may wonder about is how deep a hole plant-based products will make in your pocket. Contrary to what you may think, these products are less expensive than you imagine. Compared to a plant-based diet, meat-eaters may be spending more on procuring food. Opt for whole foods that are readily available across grocery stores and can be ordered online. However, please read the labels carefully for ingredients to avoid culprits like gelatin or milk powder finding their way into your grocery basket.

A few tips can come in handy when exploring options for your vegan menu. Opt for seasonal shopping or stock frozen fruits and vegetables if you can source them at better rates than fresh ones. Essentials like nuts, flour, beans, etc, can be bought in bulk. Tofu may become your new best friend since it is rich in protein, and you will appreciate how versatile it is as an ingredient. Make a meal plan and stick to your grocery shopping budget to avoid overspending at your favourite grocery store. You can find dairy alternatives, yoghurts, cheese, and many other substitutes at the nearest store, and you don't need to go hunting for these products.