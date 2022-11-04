Monsoon essentials: A few things to do

CHENNAI: The monsoon season is much loved by all -- a welcome respite from the hot summer, cool showers bring out a rich, earthy scent and a gentle breeze. Despite it being the season makes people cosy, here are a few tips which you can follow for a safe and sounding season.

Drinking Water: Even though 70 per cent of the earth consists of water doesn't mean that all 70 per cent will be safe for drinking. You can boil water and sterilise it to stay ensure the water is free from any kind of virus or infection.

Diet: Vegetables have always been considered good for health, and especially in such a season which is prone to easily infect individuals and affect their immunity, having vegetables and greens in your diet can be a good measure.

Foods such as soup, rasam, milk, tea, and coffee are the best that one can have in this climate which gives a soothing experience and also helps build immunity.

Medicines: Basic medications can be stored in order, to keep oneself protected and away from any diseases.

Skincare: The rain may not look as lovely on your hair and skin as it does in photographs. The humidity in the air can have extreme side effects ranging from unruly hair to excessively oily skin. Not to mention the unexpected breakouts that occur just as the rains arrive, along with an influx of insects. To address these concerns, always have products to help protect your skin and hair.

Electricals: Stay away from open electric wires and switches, and handle electricals with utmost care and protective measures.