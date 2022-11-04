Ask You Doctor: What is the link between thyroid and osteoporosis?

CHENNAI: Thyroid hormones have an equally important role in maintaining bone health and bone metabolism. Osteoporosis is a condition where bone health is poor and the patient is at risk of developing fractures. Hyperthyroidism is a risk factor for the development of osteopenia or osteoporosis. Hypothyroidism can cause poor bone remodeling in turn leading to osteopenia and poor cartilage health. Thyroid in younger age can affect the height of a person and lead to early osteoarthritis. Hence identifying this problem will prevent damage to bone and cartilage.

—Dr Raghavendra H, Consultant Rheumatologist, Manipal Hospital

Who should learn to do CPR? — Satish Kumar, Saligramam

There is a need for proper CPR training among the masses for helping us prevent sudden cardiac deaths. Resuscitation can only occur when an onlooker gives the patient chest compressions. This can help maintain oxygen supply while waiting for medical help to arrive. Knowing how to perform timely CPR is an essential skill. Our hospital have been conducting routine camps to train general public with basic CPR and have trained many, including auto drivers, police men and college students.

—Dr Sanjai PV, Consultant Cardiologist & Electro physiologist, SRM Institute for Medical Science