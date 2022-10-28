Double cleansing for beginners

NEW DELHI: Skincare trends change all the time, with some providing a plethora of benefits and others merely being fads that come and go. In the case of face washes, the skincare business is teeming with solutions, solvents, and products that frequently claim to be the next great thing, coming to outperform the competition.

While soap and water are usually thought to be the best options for removing gunk from your face, the pollution and external contaminants that we are frequently exposed to on a daily basis may render these simple procedures ineffective.

Finding the proper skincare solution that cleanses the skin efficiently while causing minimal damage is always a necessity, but it may be a difficult chore, especially for those who are new to skincare regimes. The concept of 'twice cleaning' is one powerful ritual that has recently gained popularity.

Instead of using a single harsh, inefficient cleanser, double washing includes using two different types of cleansers, mainly one water-based and one oil-based, to remove pollutants from the deeper layers of the skin. However, knowing the step-by-step technique and goods to utilize can be intimidating for a newbie.

Malini Adapureddy, Founder of Deconstruct Skincare, is here to deconstruct the complexities of double cleansing for you to help you figure out the nitty-gritty of double cleansing.

Say Goodbye To The Dry Life

Very often, using products such as face washes on skin that is already dry can cause significant irritation, and can amplify dry skin woes, leaving you with tight skin. However, that does not mean that those with dry or sensitive skin have to completely skip out on cleansing effectively. Choosing products that are gentle, hydrating, calming, and fragrance-free are vital, and the same applies to cleansing products designed to be used in double cleansing routines. Cleansing balms like Deconstruct's Soothing Cleansing Balm with 0.1 per cent Bisabolol and 1 per cent Avena Sativa Oil, work wonders for those with dry or sensitive skin, and remove impurities, leaving skin nourished and hydrated.

Keeping the Acne at Bay

One of the biggest reasons people often experience breakouts and acne is due to excessive sebum production, which is an oil produced by the skin. Contrary to popular belief, a thorough cleansing of oily skin actually revolves around using an oil-based cleanser or a cleansing balm to remove stubborn impurities and the excessive sebum that is produced.

It can help remove dirt and grime more effectively than soap and water, and adding in ingredients such as salicylic acid can help your skin recover from breakouts and acne.

Alternatively, using micellar water products with anti-inflammatory ingredients, such as Deconstruct's Hydrating Micellar Water with 1 per cent Allantoin, 0.5 per cent Panthenol, and 0.5 per cent Beta Glucan, can help in reducing oil production, giving you a nourished, clean-beauty feel. Its unique property of providing hydration through cleansing, without adding any extra oiliness, makes it suitable for all skin types.

Say No to the Combined Woes

Combination skin can be one of the hardest skin types to take care of, especially when a part of your face is oily while the other is dry. It becomes imperative for those with this kind of skin to find products that restore the skin's balance and improve overall texture and appearance.

Double cleansing works wonders for those with this type of skin, as it can help reduce excessive sebum production while leaving the skin well-hydrated and soft. Using an oil-based cleanser followed by a water-based cleanser can help maintain your skin, and prevent breakouts, giving you a beautiful dewy glow.

No matter what your skin type, double cleansing can definitely help you achieve the skin that you have always wanted. As with any new skincare technique, start slowly and monitor your skin's reaction. By incorporating double cleansing effectively before you use serums and moisturisers, you are sure to see a visibly brighter, more beautiful, and unmatched glow.