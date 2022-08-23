Why healthy eating is important

NEW DELHI: If you've ever asked someone for advice on how to stay healthy, they've undoubtedly told you to 'eat a nutritious diet', but really-what does that even mean?

"It's not necessary to make healthy eating difficult. You're not alone if you feel overloaded by the contradicting nutrition and diet recommendations available. It appears that for every expert who says a particular cuisine is healthy, there are two more who suggest the exact opposite. In actuality, although certain particular foods or minerals have been found to have a positive impact on mood, your entire dietary pattern is what matters most. Real food should always be preferred above processed food as the cornerstone of a balanced diet. Eating food that is as near to how nature intended it may have a profound impact on how you feel, look, and think," says Amarnath Halember, Executive Director and CEO, NextG Apex India Pvt Ltd, "After consuming bad food for a while, switching to a healthy diet may be a little challenging for you, but with time and work, you will become accustomed to it and finally lead a healthy life."

What are the effects of improper eating behaviors?

Amarnath: Obesity or excessive weight gain in a short period of time are direct effects of poor eating choices on our health. Next on the list are issues including delayed brain growth, memory loss, high blood pressure, diabetes, heart ailments, and weak bones. In order to stay healthy, it is essential to eat properly and healthfully.

What Is Healthy Eating?

Amarnath: Healthy eating does not entail avoiding fat, consuming fewer calories, or simply boiling your food. A well-balanced, nutritious diet must be adopted in order to develop healthy eating habits, which include eating everything in the proper quantities, at the proper times, and in the proper combinations. Don't fully cut off fats or consume too much protein and fiber! Also keep in mind that as youngsters are still developing physically and mentally, they should be provided a variety of foods.

Following are some reasons for healthy eating

* All of the necessary nutrients for our bodies are provided by what we consume. In order for our body to do its everyday tasks, this gives it the appropriate quantity of energy. And not just any meal that we consume provides these nutrients; only foods that are nutritious do.

* To boost the hormones that will cause us to grow taller gradually as we age, a healthy diet is necessary.

* For our system to work properly, we also need wholesome meals. All the nutrients obtained from wholesome food cause both body and brain cells to operate and carry out their duties in an active manner.

* You won't get ill as frequently if you eat healthy foods, which strengthen the immune system. All disease-causing germs and viruses are combated by a robust immune.

* Fat reduction is typically advocated for our diets. This is sometimes interpreted as completely avoiding even beneficial fats. Saturated and trans fats are the kind of bad fats that you shouldn't consume. The same as proteins and vitamins, monounsaturated fats, polyunsaturated fats, omega 3 fatty acids, and omega 6 fatty acids are critical for human health. Under skin cells, these fats are stored and converted into the energy needed for both mental and physical activity. We should incorporate them into our diets on a regular basis.

* You can keep your body in good form while avoiding the perilous traps of weight gain and obesity by eating healthy foods.

Different Nutrients And Their Importance

We obtain all the nutrients required for good aging by eating a balanced diet. Proteins, carbs, lipids, vitamins, minerals, water, and fiber are examples of macro-nutrients that fall under this category.

Let's examine each of these nutrients' significance in our diet in more detail:

Proteins: A crucial component that needs to be a part of our regular diet. To create new tissues and regenerate existing tissues, proteins are required. It safeguards muscular tissue, which is made up entirely of fat. Proteins are also necessary for the synthesis of the hormones and enzymes that regulate numerous bodily activities. People who are on a diet frequently stop eating any protein. This may weaken the muscles, leaving them more vulnerable to injury, which is not very healthy.

Carbohydrates: Carbohydrates are your body's primary energy source and serve as its power providers. An enormous amount of energy is required by adults and teenagers. It is crucial for your health and development, as well as for boosting metabolism and keeping you active all day. Consuming enough carbs in your diet will stop proteins from turning into fat.

Fat: Get rid of the false belief that fats are unnecessary for a healthy diet. Even if only omega-3 and 6 fats and unsaturated fats should be included in your diet, fats are still highly important. Fats create cell membranes and offer energy. A, E, D, and K vitamins among others require fat to be absorbed. Hormone production is aided by fat. The layer of fat that forms beneath our skin serves as a barrier for our muscles while also keeping us warm.

Vitamins And Minerals: Even though they are needed in lower amounts than proteins and carbs, these nutrients are nevertheless vital for our body. Even in little amounts, they should be a part of our regular diet because a lack of any one of them can have major negative effects on our health.

Fiber: For our bowel motions to return to normal, we need fibers. Additionally, they aid in the prevention of several severe chronic illnesses including diabetes, cancer, and cardiovascular disorders.

Iron: It is a necessary ingredient that promotes brain cell growth, keeps our hemoglobin levels stable, and improves focus.

Calcium: It strengthens and helps to build teeth and bones, which keeps them from breaking. Getting enough calcium through our food also lowers our risk of getting osteoporosis.

