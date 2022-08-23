Vaastu tips for home decor

NEW DELHI: Vastu seeks to create harmony between humans and the natural world. There is a concept that arranging the furniture, decor, and furnishings in line with vastu can bring prosperity, health, and assist create a positive atmosphere that will reduce stress and strengthen family ties.

Its All About Home brings to you some helpful vastu tips for living rooms in collaboration with Jai Madan, who is known to be the "Lady of Fortune".

It is important to provide a warm welcome to visitors. Our culture regards the salutation "namaste" as having profound importance; the way the hands are held denotes authenticity and gives off an aura of cultural continuity. The same purpose is usually served by our Namaste Bookends. They can strengthen cultural ties if you put them in your living room.

Since it is important to encourage mobility and avoid being stationary in one location, a living room must include action or moving figurines and horses. People must come and go, and fresh people must come because this represents activity, and figurines with full hands and legs fill the space out. A living room with action features can always be the best option because they depict actions happening, which tends to introduce movements in life.

The use of light is crucial in determining the atmosphere. Candles and lighting serve as a means of generating warmth among individuals and inspire romance and understanding among family members, ultimately resulting in stronger ties. It creates a tranquil environment, combined with attractiveness and caring, which aids in lowering stress and maintaining one's composure. Therefore, if you want to have a tranquil and enjoyable experience in your home, you must add some light.

Along with the positioning of cushions and throws, comfort is the top goal in every situation. Cushions of various sizes and shapes can be juxtaposed to create creative layering that is aesthetically pleasing. Additionally, colours have psychological resonance and have the power to arouse both pleasant and negative feelings. They have the ability to create or destroy spaces. Even in the most depressing circumstances, the relaxing aura created by beige and white helps to keep our minds at ease. Since shapes contribute stronger geometry to a room and have a three-dimensional nature, they also have a significant impact on home decor. Circular design aspects encourage intimacy and comfort among visitors.