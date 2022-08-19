'Parents should ensure keeping up with the vax schedule'

CHENNAI: With an increased risk of monsoon related illnesses and after a disruption in the vaccination schedule for the past two years, paediatricians say that not many parents have completed the vaccinations for their children. They emphasize the need for vaccination against infectious diseases like diphtheria, tetanus, pertussis, measles, and polio, etc.

Experts recommend that children younger than 5 years are at a higher risk of developing serious flu-related complications, hence flu vaccinations should be made an integral part of the child’s back-to-school plan.

The Indian Academy of Pediatrics recommends a full dose strength of diphtheria, tetanus, pertussis (DTP), and Polio vaccine at four to six years of age. A DTP-based combination vaccine provides additional benefits by avoiding multiple pricks and improving compliance towards immunization. Booster vaccines for pre-schoolers are crucial for developing sufficient antibodies for sustained immunity to protect school-going children against such infections.

Highlighting the importance of routine immunization and booster doses for children, Dr A V Ravishankar, Consultant Pediatrician at Kauvery Hospital, Chennai, said, "Children are stepping out into the external environment after a long gap, given the re-opening of schools, regular hobby classes, or any other increased physical activities. With the onset of monsoon, seasonal infections are already on the rise, and the risk for other diseases has also increased as parents were unable to complete their children's immunizations on time during the pandemic."

Routine immunization against diseases including measles, diphtheria, pertussis, mumps, rubella, and typhoid, as well as the annual flu shot, are crucial in protecting children against infections. In addition to this, the Indian Academy of Pediatrics (IAP) advises diphtheria, tetanus, and pertussis (DTP) vaccination, along with polio to be given at full doses for school entry children.

"It is imperative to administer booster doses on time, given that antibodies take up to 2 to 3 weeks to build up. Booster vaccines provide extended protection to the elderly and high-risk groups along with children, completing the circle of protection," he added.

The Indian Academy of Pediatrics Advisory Committee on Vaccines and Immunization Practices (ACVIP) recommends a birth dose of OPV, an all IPV schedule at 6-10-14 weeks followed by an IPV booster at 15-18 months, and a school entry booster for four-six year olds.

"The pandemic led to a complete disruption the vaccination schedule and many children missed their vaccines. The parents are so busy juggling online-offline classes now that they tend to forget the vaccinations. It is important that all the vaccines are administered or there can be more number of infection cases among paediatrics. Even if there is a delay, the vaccine can be taken and they can also consult a paediatrician before going for it," says Dr K Mohan Kumar, consultant paediatrician at Stanley Medical College and Hospital.