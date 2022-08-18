Ask your doctor: Common illness in patients with long Covid

Common health problems in babies during seasonal changes include cold, cough, fever and vomiting. Babies also commonly have skin problems.

Many of these problems are not serious. It is important to know how to help your sick baby and to know the warning signs for more serious problems.

The changing weather can pose a few challenges and bring along infections and allergies.

While it’s not possible to prevent your baby from ever getting sick, there are things you can try to keep her safe and healthy.

It is important to keep up with breastfeeding, and ensure immunisation is up-to-date.

The temperature changes should be made easier on the baby and dress them up according to the weather. Healthy eating is important and good hygiene should be followed.

— Dr Mohan Kumar, consultant paediatrician, Stanley Medical College and Hospital