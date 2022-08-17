How to prevent strawberry legs

NEW DELHI: The word "strawberry legs" refers to the appearance, of skin on the legs which appears speckled or pitted and seems like the seeds of a strawberry. Small red or black dots on your legs are the primary sign of strawberry legs. Sometimes the bumps are also elevated.

When dead skin, oil and germs are trapped in expanded pores or hair follicles, strawberry legs develop. Strawberry legs are a common side effect of waxing or shaving. Uncomfortable skin irritation could be caused by another skin issue, such as keratosis pilaris, dry skin, folliculitis or plugged pores.

Check out some simple tips to prevent strawberry legs shared by Shahnaz Husain

* Use a moisturising shaving cream or wax: It's preferable to shave after taking a shower because it will soften your skin and hair. Firstly, cleanse your skin with mild soap or body washes to start. Then apply a layer of shaving cream after cleaning off debris and bacteria; search for labels that state "for sensitive skin". Make sure to use a moisturising and hydrating shaving cream or body wax, as it might lessen the risk of skin rashes. Any items with dyes or fragrances should be avoided

* Change your razor more frequently: If you prefer shaving your legs with a razor and frequently use an old or dull razor, then it can quickly result in strawberry legs because of razor burn and folliculitis. If you have strawberry legs, changing your razor more frequently is a wonderful starting step to address the problem because it is simple to do and can have a relieving impact. Also, after shaving, place a washcloth dampened with cool water on your legs for a few minutes. This may calm your skin and reduce razor rash redness and pain

* Regularly exfoliate your skin: Exfoliate your skin routinely to get rid of any dead skin cells that can block your pores and hair follicles. Apply moisturiser after using a washcloth or loofah for gentle exfoliation. Additionally, you have the option of using a mild scrub. Also, you can create a scrub using baking soda and water. It is believed that baking soda's anti-inflammatory characteristics might lessen inflammation while gently exfoliating.

Combine a tablespoon of baking soda with one teaspoon of water to make a paste. Apply this mixture to the affected area on your legs, and then wait four to five minutes for it to dry. Rinse afterward with cold water. For effective results, practice it daily. You may also exfoliate with the help of brown sugar, a proven home remedy. You must thoroughly combine 1/2 cup of brown sugar, a cup of almond or olive oil, and 3-4 drops of clove oil to make this scrub. Exfoliate your legs for a few minutes by rubbing the mixture in circular motions once it is ready. Next, give it a cold water rinse. Until you see a difference in your legs, you can exfoliate them once or twice a week

* Regularly moisturise your skin: Thoroughly moisturise your skin to avoid dry skin and discomfort. After showering, especially if you just shaved, apply a little moisturiser. This will aid in retaining moisture. Avoid moisturisers that contain self-tanning lotion because they tend to accentuate the pitting effect.

Strawberry legs can be controlled with ease. You can easily get rid of strawberry legs on your own by taking preventative precautions and using home remedies. Well, the condition may be more difficult to cure and recur in those with thicker body hair, deeper skin colour, and extra hair follicle issues. If this applies to you, seeking expert treatment might be your best bet for long-term symptom alleviation.