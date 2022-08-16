Is snacking in India becoming too expensive?

The recently announced below-prime Indian wheat production (along with its generic global scarcity) for another consecutive year too adds to the sector's worries. And the most logical way ahead is to hike snack pack prices to keep margins steady--but players have been trying to absorb all these conditions without passing it on to consumers



Then there's the strategy of reducing product quantity per pack reducing weight by 5-7 per cent, at an unchanged price point. Sometimes, retailers will also introduce bridge packs, a new mid-sized pack that promises the same value at another affordable price point--so other than 50 gm and 100 gm packs, a 75-gm pack may be launched at a modest price, if the 100 gm one has become more expensive.

In this way, despite the fact that the snacking segment has been affected directly by inflation for over two years, companies are still trying to keep a positive outlook and fight all challenges and grow sales volumes and sales numbers. We heartily believe that even this dark cloud will reveal its rainbow shortly.



Let's face it: Conditions are pointing to a dearer snacks category, with time and inflation. But will snacking ever grow too expensive for consumers? Indian consumers love their snacks too much and the snacking industry players are working hard to ensure the consumers are not affected by the rising prices and to keep the prices as reasonable as possible in the long run!