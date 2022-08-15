I-Day: Give patriotic touch to your house with these decor ideas

NEW DELHI: Patriotic fervour has gripped Indians across the globe as they are all set to mark India's 76th Independence Day on Monday. The occasion is marked by festivities that gained freedom from British colonial rule on August 15, 1947.

On this day, the country's citizens hoist flags while singing the national anthem and cultural parades take place all over the country. Many people also love to decorate their houses and workspaces with tricoloured accessories that help to create a patriotic atmosphere around them.

If you are also planning to elevate your 1-Day celebrations by adding a Tricolour touch to your house, then worry not. We have curated a list of ideas that will help you to give your house an easy makeover this Independence Day.

Decorate your home with Tricolour balloons

Be it a birthday party or a historic occasion, celebrations are incomplete without balloon decor. For Independence Day 2022, one can decorate his/her house with Tricolour-themed balloons. Make a colourful balloon arch at the entrance or just keep them on the floor. They can also be used as the backdrop for flag hoisting ceremony sites.