Researchers find ways of reducing fear of needle in children

ADELAIDE: Many youngsters experience fear when it comes to needles, resulting in tears, tantrums, and distress.

However, as vaccination becomes more common, finding techniques to lessen needle-related fear and pain is a top priority.

Now, new research from the University of South Australia shows that children's vaccination and needle fear can be lessened when nurses spend additional time supporting children in the vaccination process.

The findings of the study were published in the journal European Journal of Pain. Working with children aged 8-12 years, the preliminary study found that two new nurse-led techniques show promise in reducing needle fear in primary-aged children: Divided Attention - where a child's attention and expectations are drawn away from the needle.

Positive Memory Reframing - where a child's exaggerations about the distress and discomfort of needles are redressed through discussion about the positive elements of the experience so that they form more realistic memories of the event.

Lead researcher, UniSA's Dr Felicity Braithwaite, says helping children reduce fear and distress around vaccinations is a critical research priority given the current Covid pandemic.