Mom’s mental health crucial during pregnancy

A woman’s mental health is crucial, particularly during pregnancy as it can have positive and negative consequences on a child during developmental stages. Research has shown that stress of everyday life, especially around pregnancy and birth, can affect the thinking style and behavior of many mothers, so that coping with the many tasks of child-care becomes difficult.

Experts say that when the mother experiences problems with thinking, behavior and coping for over two weeks and above, it is diagnosed as perinatal depression. “Many mothers with depression also suffer from anxiety symptoms and medically unexplained somatic symptoms. They have difficulties carrying out their routine work or socialising due to symptoms of depression. It is estimated that in high income countries 1 in 10 women develop perinatal depression whereas 1 in 5 women in developing countries suffer from perinatal depression,” says Dr Shrividhya Sekar, consultant psychologist.

Prolonged exposure to an abusive environment during pregnancy leads to depression and anxiety, which tend to result in the infants being more irritable and vulnerable to stressors in life situations. So, these connections and positive relationships lay the foundation for future healthy development.

Experts say that anxiety disorder during pregnancy is also common and needs attention. “Experiencing stress over a long time can lead to anxiety disorder. Experiencing a trauma might cause an anxiety disorder Anxiety disorders can be genetically inherited,” said Kanchan Naikawadi, Preventive Healthcare Specialist, Indus Health Plus.