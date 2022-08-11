Ask your doctor

What is brain stem surgery?

Brain stem surgery is critical as the Brain stem is in the centre of the brain and is tightly packed with very important nerve cells and connections that ensure our ba- sic functions. Till, a decade ago surgery for Brain stem tumors was considered impossible. With technological advances in MRI and in the operating room for sur- gery and monitoring it is now possible to perform this surgery with good out- comes. There are many tumors in the brain stem that are not aggressive can- cers and surgery is often enough to treat the patient and make them well. Sending patients for radiation without a proper pathology is not acceptable as per cur- rent international protocols.

—Dr K Sridhar, Director and Group Head, Institute of Neurosciences and Spinal Disorders MGM Healthcare

What is Simultaneous Bilateral Endoscopic Surgery?

SBES is where two teams of urologists operate on both the kidneys at the same time in a minimally invasive manner. One team operates on the renal stone by a miniaturised incision, using keyhole whereas, the other team accesses the op- posite kidney via the urethra to achieve complete clearance of the stone. SBES is made possible by the use of advanced gadgets like Holmium Lasers and Ultra HD medical grade cameras and mini endo- scopic systems.

—Dr NM Veeraiyan, Chancellor & Chairman, SIMATS

