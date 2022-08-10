Langya virus: Symptoms, precautions and others

CHENNAI: A new zoonotic virus made headlines in China as countries work to battle the dual risks of Covid-19 and monkeypox. The animal-derived, novel Langya Henipavirus has infected 35 people in the Chinese regions of Shandong and Henan. The newly discovered henipavirus, also known as the Langya henipavirus or LayV, was discovered in throat swab samples taken from febrile patients in eastern China.

What is Langya Henipavirus?

Langya Henipavirus are members of the paramyxovirus family. Two known zoonotic organisms -- Hendra virus (HeV) and the Nipah virus (NiV)--can infect animals with illness. Both humans and animals suffer serious, frequently fatal illnesses as a consequence. Pteropid fruit bats and microbats of several species naturally transmit henipaviruses. Their recent emergence as zoonotic viruses that can infect and kill both animals and humans has aroused concerns.

How does it transmit?

The Langya Henipavirus can be transmitted to individuals by:

Direct contact with sick animals or their body fluids such as blood, urine or saliva

Having close touch with a virus-positive person or their bodily fluids, including nasal or respiratory droplets, urine, or blood

Symptoms

The symptoms that the 26 individuals experienced were fever, exhaustion, a cough, appetite loss, muscle discomfort, nausea, headaches, and vomiting.

A drop in white blood cells, a low platelet count, liver failure, and kidney failure were also evident in them.

Precautions

Avoid coming in contact with diseased animals and humans. Raw date palm sap and everything produced from it should not be consumed.

Diagnosis and treatment

The viruses are diagnosed by looking for specific antibodies in the blood and cerebrospinal fluid. Antibodies form in two to three weeks and last for up to three months.

There is no vaccine or antiviral medication now available to treat the condition; instead, symptoms are managed. All animals in high-risk situations should be vaccinated against HeV, and other preventative measures include limiting human contact with sick animals, taking safety measures to avoid coming into direct contact with infected secretions and excretions, and mass culling of confirmed infected animals.