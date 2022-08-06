7 mental health benefits of playing card games

NEW DELHI: When it comes to spending a good time with friends and family, who doesn't love playing card games? Games like Monopoly Deal, and Monopoly Bid have always been top picks for weekend game nights, picnics, and parties.

Although most people consider card games to be just another pastime activity, studies indicate that playing card games can offer numerous educational, emotional as well as psychological benefits, ranging from improved math skills to an increased sense of self-esteem.

According to Dr. Wilona Annunciation, MD, Consultant Psychiatrist & Founder, CATALYSTS, "Playing card games can help us rejuvenate and positively impact our mental health in ways more than one!"

Here are seven surprising mental health benefits of playing card games shared by Dr. Annunciation:

Pump up for the ultimate showdown! Games are fun. There's no getting around it. They trigger the release of dopamine hormones, making you feel more upbeat and boosting your energy levels. Playing card games help you develop a positive attitude while leaving you energized to take on various challenges. For instance, in the Classic Card Game Clue, you are driven to connect the dots from the Evidence and Case files cards, narrow down your suspect lists, rule out people by carrying out investigations, and solve the mystery.

Conversations over a game of cards? Card games are an excellent way to foster relationships. Remember all those afternoons, playing cards with your siblings, cousins, or friends? These indoor games bring out some people's competitive nature while reflecting the helpful nature of others. Either way, the interactions that take place while playing games are helpful in strengthening relationships and reconnecting with your loved ones. Playing a card game can help people break the ice socially and motivate them to spend time with their peers. Building interpersonal relationships through games have always carried an organic and spontaneous element to it, instantly creating a relaxed, comfortable environment. Card games facilitate conversation, encourage teamwork, and foster a spirit of friendly competition. Games like Monopoly Deal or even Monopoly Bid - your trading, buying, and selling properties, lead to amazing moments of conversations, discussions, and even fights!

Memorise details for improved brain function! Many studies support the fact that engaging in fun, learning activities, helps you retain learned information better. All kinds of fun and relaxing activities help you rejuvenate while grasping tasks at a faster pace. The concentration and focus, the investment in winning and the repeated activation of brain networks involved enable you to remember concepts better so that the learning is crystallised.

Improve and Boost your observation skills You must keep a close eye on your opponents while playing cards in order to predict their next move. To spot patterns and quickly grasp potential options for your next move, you must be vigilant and alert. These games are undoubtedly a fun way to improve your ability to scrutinise details and take in your surroundings. These games help get your creative juices flowing by honing your observational skills so that you are always ready and prepared for whatever comes your way. If you play the Classic Card Game Connect 4 you have to be attentive to identify patterns and work out your next move.

The reason, Think, Act - Give it you're all to bag the win! In addition to boosting memory skills and relieving stress, playing cards can enhance math, logical reasoning, and critical and strategic thinking skills. Pick any card game like ROOK and witness how it challenges you to change your strategies and aim for the win even when the game takes an unexpected turn, and all the odds are stacked up against you!

Interpret, Decide, Strategise - Learn to make the right moves at the right time! Card games teach a lot about understanding and using cognitive functions. They help you observe, anticipate, make strategic decisions and learn how to take successful turns that help you win! In the 5 Alive card game, players maintain the face value of their cards under 21 in order to stay alive and score a win.

Enhance life skills: Playing fairly, celebrating wins, losing graciously, working as a team, accepting different viewpoints, and engaging in respectful debates are some of the many advantages of playing card games. Especially when you play card games like Monopoly Deal where you're transacting, and trading - which is loads of fun and is exciting when playing with friends and family.

So, the next time you're looking for ideas to unwind, relax your mind and just enjoy the little things in life - pick up card games and play with your friends and family!