Ask your Doctor: How can early stage cancers be treated?

Dt Next Bureau
Q

— Suriya J, T Nagar

A

Early stage cancers can be treated with definitive local treatments namely surgery or radiotherapy. Surgery involves removal of the involved lobe (lobectomy) or entire lung (pneumonectomy). In elderly and frail patients, more conservative surgical options can be considered. Minimally invasive surgeries are being increasingly preferred since there is lower morbidity and shorter post-operative recovery time. In patients deemed to be poor surgical candidates, local treatment in the form of radiotherapy may be used. Stereotactic ablative radiotherapy techniques are available at many centres.

— Dr E Senthil Kumar, Medical Oncologist, Promed Hospital on Lung Cancer

