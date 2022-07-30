Tasty and healthy snacks for your cravings

CHENNAI: Certain foods are nutrient dense and provide us with long-lasting energy. Oatmeal has become a popular evening snacking item in recent years, and the best part is that it is easy to prepare.
Here are some snack combos prepared with oats that will satiate your monsoon cravings:
Masala toast sandwich and haldi doodh:
Take a ready-to-make masala oats of your choice and cook for 3 mins. Make a coriander chutney for the sandwich. When ready take a multi-grain bread and spread coriander chutney. Add masala oats filling in the toast, put it in the toaster till brown and serve it with haldi doodh.
Oats risotto and cinnamon hot chocolate:
Prepare a tangy red risotto with aromatic spices with the tingling tomato taste. In a pan add oil, garlic and ginger paste, add tomatoes, onions, capsicum saute the mixture for a few mins and add peppy tomato oats. Once ready, serve it with cinnamon hot chocolate.
Pepper curd oats and filter coffee:
It is a simple dish made by combining the curry and pepper oats with yoghurt. The magic of well-loved spices of the South in three delicious south flavours that would leave everyone craving for more. Be it aromatic sambar or fiery Chettinad or hot curry pepper, these flavours make for delightful warm family snack, serve it with the classic filter coffee.
