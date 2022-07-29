Ask your Doc: Are challenges faced by couples in reproduction ?

CHENNAI: Couples face various challenges in their reproductive life with respect to infertility majorly because of common problems like tubal failures, PCOS, low semen count, thyroid issues and uterine complications etc. which may be due to factors like working conditions, extreme stress, surgeries, smoking, drinking and in some cases genetic reasons etc. It is possible to provide advanced care to assist these couples and give them support and strength to counter these issues.

Dr PM Gopinath – Director and Senior Consultant, Institute of Obstetrics, Gynaecology and IVF, SIMS Hospital