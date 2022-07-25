Using the appropriate serum ingredients for your skin type

NEW DELHI: Serums are the hottest new trend, and rightly so with the brilliant results they can showcase when used properly and regularly.

While the market may be filled with an array of products, finding that diamond in the rough that magically takes care of your skincare concerns can be a challenge, especially if you aren't sure what kind of serum you should use.

Fortunately, there is an easier way to figure out which serum is right for you - by choosing one with actives that are specifically designed to target your skincare concerns.

To help you understand what serum actives to use, Malini Adapureddy, Founder, Deconstruct Skincare is here to give you the rundown, helping you achieve healthier skin in the process.

Dark Spots

The Golden Serum Combination - Vitamin C + Ferulic Acid

Vitamin C is quickly on its way to becoming the go-to ingredient with its wide range of benefits. If you are someone who experiences discoloration, dullness, dark spots, or even sun damage, Vitamin C is the right activity for you.

Vitamin C can help brighten your skin, leaving you with a flawless, dewy glow that can even help you flaunt the 'no-makeup' look with ease. In addition to helping with dark spots, Vitamin C can also help in improving your skin's hydration, reducing redness and the appearance of dark circles, and promoting the production of collagen.

Ferulic Acid is a great pairing with Vitamin C as it boosts the effectiveness of the active, giving you better results in the long run. This activity is also great for those who have multiple skin care issues but don't want to use too many different activities at once.

Acne-Prone Skin

The Golden Serum Combination - Salicylic Acid + Niacinamide

Even before skincare serums became mainstream, Salicylic Acid has been the long-standing choice for those with acne-prone skin.

Salicylic Acid works to remove the layer of dead cells that forms on the top layer of the skin, which leads to a decrease in redness and swelling. This process is one of the main reasons why Salicylic Acid is a good choice, as it is the main reason contributing to the reduced appearance of acne, blackheads, and dark spots.

However, this activity can potentially leave you with drier skin, which is why using a product that contains Salicylic Acid and Niacinamide is the better option considering the moisturization that the second active provides. Using a serum with both these actives is sure to leave you feeling fresh with clear, supple, and nourished skin.

Dry Skin

The Golden Serum Combination - Hyaluronic Acid + Kojic Acid

Made popular with the sheet mask trend of 2018, Hyaluronic Acid has become the go-to active for those with dry skin that just doesn't seem to hydrate no matter how many remedies you try.

Hyaluronic Acid works to reduce the appearance of fine lines and wrinkles while speeding up the healing process of the skin's barrier. The result? A flawless glow that is well-nourished and hydrated, and which can give you the confidence to flaunt that no-makeup look with ease! Kojic Acid, when paired with Hyaluronic Acid also helps reduce hyperpigmentation caused by dry skin.

Oily Skin

The Golden Serum Combination - Niacinamide + Liquorice root

Oily skin is one of the most common skincare problems, yet one of the hardest to tackle because of the persistent nature of the oil produced on the face. Oily skin usually appears when your facial glands produce too much sebum, often resulting in clogged pores and acne.

For those who want to take care of their oily skin through serums, Niacinamide is the way to go. This particular serum active has become the go-to solution for those with a combination of problems and works to control sebum production while keeping the skin hydrated.

This also means that Niacinamide can work to keep acne at bay and give you a natural, matte glow. When paired with Liquorice root, Niacinamide can also dissolve dirt and impurities to boost your skin's radiance even further.

Sun- Damaged Skin

The Golden Serum Active - Alpha Arbutin + Niacinamide

If you are someone who regularly skips out on sunscreen, Alpha Arbutin can come in to save the day (and your skin). While Alpha Arbutin is not a substitute for sunscreen, it can help repair the skin that was damaged as a result of UV exposure.

Alpha Arbutin also works to reduce the appearance of dark spots caused by sun exposure and can reduce hyperpigmentation and redness in the skin. Niacinamide also helps give you a radiant glow, even on dull monsoon days. For those who want a sun-kissed glow without the sun, this is the way to go!