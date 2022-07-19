Fertility treatments, lifestyle changes impact pregnant mothers

Doctors point out that late marriages are also one of the reasons for the increase in premature deliveries. They say that actual conception starts at the age of 21.

The quality and quantity of the eggs the mother produces after 35 years is not as good as she produces in her 20s.

“Obesity, diabetes and hypertension are common comorbidities among young adults, which affect their hormones. The lack of nutrition can alter hormones. Environmental exposure or taking any form of treatment can also affect reproductive health. The influence of caffeine, smoking and alcohol causes the low quality of eggs and sperms,” adds Dr Madhupriya.

Doctors opine that infections in reproductive organs can be another reason for infertility. Tablets, injections and IUI are used for infertility treatment.

The misuse of any medication such as hormonal pills can make people vulnerable to complications post pregnancy. It is required to complete one cycle of the medication before another, so that it does not impact their pregnancy and their new-born.

“There are certain lifestyle modifications that need to be implemented, especially since hypertension, stress and diabetes are common among expecting mothers,” points out consultant obstetrician Dr Arvind Santhosh.

He adds that overuse of drugs and medications that are stimulating the hormones can impact the pregnancy. “Some drugs can decrease bone density in women. There are rules and regulations in IVF treatment that allow only certain number of cycles of stimulation of ovum. But women are put to these stimulation cycles more than the recommended ones. Also, not many such infertility clinics follow these rules and regulations,” avers Dr Arvind.