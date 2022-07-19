Fertility treatments, lifestyle changes impact pregnant mothers

CHENNAI: In addition to lifestyle changes during the pandemic, which do wreak havoc on expecting mothers, or women wanting to become pregnant, the medicines used for treating infertility impact their health and that of their child’s.
Several factors such as late marriages, stress, dietary habits and lack of physical activity and sleep have led to the infertility issues among women. Covid-19 did nobody any favours, as the stress and anxiety of surviving the pandemic is also a factor for their inability to conceive.
“Modern lifestyle practices can affect young adults and cause infertility. The fertility rate is decreasing on both men and women when compared to their parents and ancestors,” explains Dr Madhupriya, fertility expert, Nova IVF.
The quality of eggs, sperm and embryos formed is decreasing. Sleep patterns impact fertility of an individual and the sleep timings are a major concern. “The postponement of marriages and pregnancy is also a factor. Late marriages can result in genetic problems resulting in preterm delivery or low weight babies. Not many women know that their eggs need to be preserved or they can have infertility issues later in life,” she elaborates.
Doctors point out that late marriages are also one of the reasons for the increase in premature deliveries. They say that actual conception starts at the age of 21.
The quality and quantity of the eggs the mother produces after 35 years is not as good as she produces in her 20s.
“Obesity, diabetes and hypertension are common comorbidities among young adults, which affect their hormones. The lack of nutrition can alter hormones. Environmental exposure or taking any form of treatment can also affect reproductive health. The influence of caffeine, smoking and alcohol causes the low quality of eggs and sperms,” adds Dr Madhupriya.
Doctors opine that infections in reproductive organs can be another reason for infertility. Tablets, injections and IUI are used for infertility treatment.
The misuse of any medication such as hormonal pills can make people vulnerable to complications post pregnancy. It is required to complete one cycle of the medication before another, so that it does not impact their pregnancy and their new-born.
“There are certain lifestyle modifications that need to be implemented, especially since hypertension, stress and diabetes are common among expecting mothers,” points out consultant obstetrician Dr Arvind Santhosh.
He adds that overuse of drugs and medications that are stimulating the hormones can impact the pregnancy. “Some drugs can decrease bone density in women. There are rules and regulations in IVF treatment that allow only certain number of cycles of stimulation of ovum. But women are put to these stimulation cycles more than the recommended ones. Also, not many such infertility clinics follow these rules and regulations,” avers Dr Arvind.
