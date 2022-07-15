Not just aesthetics but a better quality of life

CHENNAI: Plastic surgeries can boost self-confidence for many by enhancing physical appearances and also provide a much-needed boost to fulfil professional goals.

Such surgeries help them get rid of various kinds of scars as many people require a scar-free face for jobs in airline industry, fashion and other sectors. “There’s more awareness now about plastic surgery not being limited to aesthetics but what people don’t know that a plastic surgeon is also an emergency surgeon. Reconstructive surgeries are a boon for trauma victims,” avers Dr S Selva Seetharaman, HoD-senior consultant, Institute of Plastic & Aesthetic-Reconstructive Surgery, Gleneagles Global Health City.

He adds that cancer reconstructive surgery for breast cancer, jaw or oral cancer is becoming common. “It improves the psychological well-being of those who suffer from any form of disfigurement during cancer treatment. There are reconstruction surgeries of the jaw and other bones of the face. Cancer treatment also involves plastic surgeries. Reconstruction of deformities gives them a new lease of life,” he points out.

Hand injuries are the most common injuries to the body. It accounts to approximately 40% of all injuries that occur to our bodies.

Hand injuries are common and caused by road accidents and industrial accidents. And it’s common among domestic injuries too.

Dr Sabari Girish Ambat and Dr V Purushothaman, consultant plastic surgeons and their team at Apollo First Med Hospitals, recently reattached the fingers of three patients – a-two-year-old child and two other youngsters – who had suffered injuries while cleaning a bike chain.

“Door-crush injury is one of the most common domestic injuries among children,” elaborates Dr V Purushothaman. “Similarly, knife cut injuries and mixie and grinder injuries are common among women. There’s no admission needed in such injuries; most are treated as outpatients only.”

However, some injuries lead to severe bleeding and even amputation of fingers. “Such injuries require urgent medical attention. An amputated finger or part of the limb must be transported to a specialised hand trauma centre within 6-8 hours. Properly preserved and minimally crushed fingers can be reconnected to the hand to attain almost all functions,” he states.