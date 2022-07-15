Ask Your Doctor: About Drug-Eluting Balloon procedure, dehydration

What is a Drug-Eluting Balloon procedure? — R Jagannathan, Adambakkam
Drug-Eluting Balloon procedure is performed where a balloon coated with the drug is used to dilate the stent and restore the diameter of the lumen of the stent to its original status. It is also designed to deliver a drug into the stent, which significantly reduces the chances of narrowing again. Coronary angioplasty and stenting have emerged as an alternative to bypass surgery over the last 4 decades. However, the results with bare metal stents are not considered satisfactory, as a significant proportion of patients develop narrowing within the stent in less than 6 months. Subsequent development of Drug Eluting Stents (DES) has reduced the re-narrowing rates significantly.
— Dr R Anantharaman, Senior Consultant Interventional Cardiologist, Kauvery Hospital
Can dehydration cause severe health concerns? — Betsy R, Villivakkam
Dehydration, which is sometimes dismissed as a minor concern, can quickly escalate into a significant problem if ignored. Dehydration affects people of all ages and can result in the need for medical attention. When dehydration causes dizziness, fainting, chest discomfort, or seizures, it’s best to seek medical help right away. It is important to be educated and safeguard oneself from the wrath of summer, else it would not take long for a simple issue to turn lethal.
—Dr Sharmatha Kumar, Consultant Dermatologist – SIMS Hospital
Visit news.dtnext.in to explore our interactive epaper!
Download the DT Next app for more exciting features!
Click here for iOS
Click here for Android