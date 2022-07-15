Ask Your Doctor: About Drug-Eluting Balloon procedure, dehydration

What is a Drug-Eluting Balloon procedure? — R Jagannathan, Adambakkam

Drug-Eluting Balloon procedure is performed where a balloon coated with the drug is used to dilate the stent and restore the diameter of the lumen of the stent to its original status. It is also designed to deliver a drug into the stent, which significantly reduces the chances of narrowing again. Coronary angioplasty and stenting have emerged as an alternative to bypass surgery over the last 4 decades. However, the results with bare metal stents are not considered satisfactory, as a significant proportion of patients develop narrowing within the stent in less than 6 months. Subsequent development of Drug Eluting Stents (DES) has reduced the re-narrowing rates significantly.

— Dr R Anantharaman, Senior Consultant Interventional Cardiologist, Kauvery Hospital