Private hospital completes 500 colorectal surgeries

CHENNAI: Identifying early risks of colorectal problems, 500 minimally invasive robotic colorectal surgeries have been successfully completed over six years at Apollo Hospitals. There are over 27,60 new cases of colorectal cancer and 19,548 deaths annually. There are around 53,700 people living with this cancer in the country. Colorectal cancer is on the rise especially among young males with unhealthy lifestyle patterns one of the key reasons for its occurrence. Dr Venkatesh Munikrishnan, consultant colorectal and robotic surgeon, Apollo Hospitals, said, “There is an urgent need to educate patients to prevent ‘stage migration’ of the cancer from the early stages 1 and 2 when it’s easy to treat, to stages 3 and 4, when recovery can be challenging. It is important for people to be aware and identify symptoms, even if they’re as benign as haemorrhoids.”