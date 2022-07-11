5 egg-free high on protein breakfast ideas to boost your day

NEW DELHI: The importance of starting the day with a protein-rich breakfast is widely known as it's vital for providing the body with the required energy to get things done. Further, protein also helps in boosting metabolism and optimizes muscle growth.

A high-protein breakfast often means one that's built around eggs however, for individuals who are vegetarian, vegan, or simply don't like to eat eggs, this can be challenging. But do not worry because several alternatives also exist for those who want an egg-free option. So, check out these protein-packed yet completely egg-free ideas for a fulfilling breakfast.

Vegan Vanilla protein muesli bowl

This vegan muesli bowl is absolutely amazing and you'll never miss conventional cereals or dairy milk. It's deliciously packed with rolled oats, cacao nibs, fresh fruit, honey, coconut and protein vanilla milk. Vegan

Overnight Oats

Just soak the oats in your favorite dairy-free milk overnight, and in the morning, they'll be soft and parfait-like. Top with pureed fruit, chia seeds, nuts and anything else that suits your fancy.

Chocolate Peanut Butter Smoothie Bowl

Even though this smoothie bowl kinda seems like dessert, it's actually loaded with chia seeds, fresh fruit, and granola to start your morning right.

Greek Chickpeas on Toast

Instead of topping the toast with eggs, you can simply top it up with stewy chickpeas cooked in tomato sauce. It tastes delicious and is packed with protein.

Vegan Chickpea Omelette

Traditionally, omelettes are prepared using eggs, however, this chickpea-based breakfast recipe is also a great alternative to that. Just soak them up before going to bed and in the morning cook them on the stovetop