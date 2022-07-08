Enhance immunity for ailments-free monsoon season

CHENNAI: The monsoon season is in full swing. While the rain might improve many things, it can also cause havoc with your immune system. This is because the wet, humid weather provides the ideal conditions for bacteria to develop and thrive. Prevention is essential to enhance immunity and avoid monsoon-related ailments, including colds, flu, rashes, fever, or overall weakness. The monsoons can also affect your metabolism, making you more prone to bloating and indigestion.

Experts say that many of these monsoon diseases are undetected until they have a substantial and severe impact on one’s health. If you are looking forward to getting wet on a rainy day but, afraid of contracting monsoon diseases, early diagnosis and a few simple preventive and hygienic steps might keep you safe.

“Vitamin C can benefit your immune system in a variety of ways, not just one. It improves the ability to fight off infectious agents. It also boosts the creation of immune-boosting cells and improves the cellular immunological response. Citrus fruits, lemons, limes, green and red bell peppers, Brussels sprouts, broccoli, leafy greens and tomatoes are all vitamin-C rich foods. Another important element to enhance your immune system is vitamin D. Vitamin D deficiency might make you more susceptible to common diseases,” says Kanchan Naikawadi, Preventive Healthcare Specialist and Managing Director, Indus Health Plus.

Vitamin D deficiency has been linked to a higher risk of respiratory infections and deficiency can damage immunological function. Include fatty fish, dairy products and egg yolks in your diet to obtain enough vitamin D. Doctors also say that vital omega-3 fatty acid improve your brain and heart health, but it also helps build your immune system. “Omega-3 can be found in fatty fish, walnuts, flaxseed, chia seeds, and plant oils. Its anti-inflammatory properties can help you heal faster after an illness. Also, getting eight hours of sleep keeps you well-rested. Exercises or physical activity is also important to stay free of illnesses,” says Kanchan Naikawadi.