Ask Your Doctor: Laparoscopic surgery helps in reducing weight

How can laparoscopic mini-gastric bypass surgery help in reducing weight? —Jasmine Soni, Besant Nagar

Obesity is a complex disease in which there is an accumulation of fat or tissues in the body. This condition increases the risk of other diseases and health problems, such as heart disease, high blood pressure, diabetes and certain cancers. The laparoscopic mini-gastric bypass surgery procedure helps in reducing the body weight. The surgery is a minimally invasive surgical procedure that reduces the size of the patient’s stomach. Following the gastric bypass surgery, the smaller stomach can hold from about 1 quart to about 1 ounce or 2 tablespoons of food.

—Dr G Moinoddin, Consultant - Bariatric Laparoscopic Surgeon, Manipal Hospitals