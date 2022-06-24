Keep obesity at bay for maintaining bone health

By Dr A Shanmuga Soundaram

CHENNAI: Gaining weight has a great impact on the whole body. Studies show that obesity can lead to the risk of lower bone density and increases the chance of bone fractures. Research shows that people with obesity have lower bone density and a higher risk of fractures than the ones with normal bone density.

Obesity in a person is measured by the Body Mass Index (BMI), the higher the BMI, signifies higher the risk factors for several diseases such as diabetes, heart diseases, osteoporosis, osteoarthritis and much more.

The number of people with obesity has doubled in the past 10 years, but is neglected even though it has a great impact on many diseases.

Even surgeries to remove the excessive fat from the body has a great impact on bone and joint health.

Excessive weight gain can damage the cartilage of the bone which can lead to swelling or stiffness in the joints or severe pain in the joints or bones.

Once a person starts to put on weight, the hips and knee joints are mainly hit. It is said, that if a body gains one pound the knees would feel the pressure equal to four times the weight.

Putting extra pressure on the joints while walking even a small distance would lead to damage to the tissues in the joints.

Being obese can lead to the weakening of bones. The human body is designed in a way where the bones constantly break and rebuild with the help of the cells from the old bones.

But, as one gains excessive weight, it affects the cells of the bones, leading to bone loss. Over time, it can even lead to the weakening of the healthy bones, increasing the risk of fractures in a person.

Obesity can lead to inflammation of the tissues in the joints, swelling, or even pain impeding free movement.

Obesity can lead to physical disability in severe cases. One needs to maintain a healthy diet and do regular physical activities to avoid it.