Only 7% of mothers actually practise prenatal or postnatal yoga

CHENNAI: A prenatal yoga survey on the occasion of the upcoming International Day of Yoga revealed the benefits and practice of prenatal & postnatal yoga, and how many mothers actually adopt yoga as a lifestyle in the long run.

Mylo, a full-stack D2C platform for expecting and new mothers, announced the results of a survey it conducted amongst 6,000 expecting and new moms.

Ninety-one per cent of expecting moms agreed that exercise is healthy during pregnancy; with 85 per cent believe that yoga is beneficial both during pregnancy and after childbirth. Contrary to what may be perceived, only 7 per cent of the mothers actually practiced prenatal or postnatal yoga. Moms confirm that lack of time (50 per cent), followed by lack of awareness of pregnancy yoga asanas (30 per cent) and the fear that prenatal yoga might be harmful to the baby (26 per cent) are the key barriers to practicing yoga.