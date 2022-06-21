Naturopathy and Yoga treatment for Infertility

NEW DELHI: As per Naturopathy and Yoga therapy, infertility, by itself, is not necessarily recognised as a disease in every individual. It can be caused due to pathological conditions in the body like PCOD in females, low sperm count in males, obesity, hypogonadism, high prolactin, blocked ducts, lifestyle and environment related issues, stress and anxiety, issues relating to consumption of specific drugs.

So, the primary aim is to identify and correct the underlying causes. Some of the risk factors that can lead to infertility are age, addictions like smoking, alcohol consumption and excessive caffeine consumption, being overweight, having eating disorders, eating a diet lacking in folic acid, iron, zinc and B-12, lack or excess of exercise, STIs, exposure to harmful chemicals, stress inducing environments, among others.

If a specific pathological condition is not found, the doctor treats this as an idiopathic condition, where the focus of treatment is to improve the general health and well-being by bringing the body to a balanced state. Naturopathy & Yoga's approach towards the management of infertility is holistic and personalised, with emphasis given on stress and lifestyle management. The ultimate aim of the Naturopathy based management is to develop a healthy lifestyle so that the body and mind are ready to conceive, thereby improving the chances of becoming pregnant faster, or improve prostate health.

At CGH Earth Experience Wellness's NABH accredited clinic, Prakriti Shakti, the Naturopathy and Yoga therapies include treatments that focus on reducing stress levels and giving emotional support to the individual. Diet and Nutrition also play a vital role in improving fertility. It covers a diet that is easy to breakdown and digest, which in turn improves your general well-being.

Specific natural nutritional items are added depending on the condition of the person to increase zinc, folic acid, omega 3 fatty acids and antioxidants. Naturopathy treatment modalities like fasting, hydro, mud therapies, body massages, reflexology, acupuncture etc are also given as part of the treatment programme.

How does Naturopathy help improve fertility? Violation of nature's laws or living away from natural ways lead to lowered vitality, diminishes the immune power, causes accumulation of toxins, abnormal composition of blood and lymph, leading to poor health. And the individual becomes prone to all kinds of diseases. To regain the lost health, Naturopathyor "Return to Nature" science helps restore the balance. The basic principle of Naturopathy way of healing is that body can heal itself, if a chance if given. The 'Chance' is rest for the body to aid in detoxification.

Body carries inherent self-curative forces which always work towards optimum health when rest is provided. All that the physician has to do is to educate the patient about the vibrant potencies of our body and help them to establish normal conditions within and around the patient by removing the ignorance, negligence and obstructions. So that the 'healer within' can do the work to its best capacity. The role of treatments is to aid in the detoxification, bring balance to the physiological processes and there by accelerate the healing process.