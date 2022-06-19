Using social media to drive change

Can social media be used to drive a good change? Yes!

On the contrary, social media can be good for your kid. The one thing to always remember is that if you are responsible with your social media, your child will be too. If you post photos or videos of your kid without informing them or without asking them, they will post things without informing you too. Teaching your kids to “consent” is very important. Especially now, more than ever!

One question that often comes up in parent WhatsApp group discussions is: when we grew up, we looked up to singers and actors, etc. But this generation looks up to social media influencers and content creators. Is that bad? Not necessarily.

Activists like Greta Thunberg and Malala Yousafzi have become well-known and household names thanks to social media. Environmental issues, climate-change issues, girls’ education, women’s empowerment, the Black Lives Matter movement, and so many other important and world-changing movements have been held and brought to light by the youth.