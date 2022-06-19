Take an ‘oat’ to eat healthy: Easy oat recipes

Snacking is an essential part of Indian culture. We drool just thinking about snacks with our evening chai. A quick nibble and a delicious snack revitalise us, but we get so caught up in the daily work grind that we neglect ourselves and our needs.

Because most of us are so caught up in the rat race of life, work has become so demanding that the concept of self-care has been pushed to the bottom of the priority list. People’s self-awareness has increased in recent years, so we are now focusing on self-care not only to maintain a healthy lifestyle, but also to thrive in a multi-tasking work environment. The realisation that practising self-care is critical for one’s physical, emotional, and mental well-being has resulted in an increase in wise lifestyle choices. We are, after all, what we eat, and making mindful snacking choices becomes an important part of our self-care routine.

As a result, the best way to practise self-care is to indulge in a snack that is both chatpata and nourishing. Though samosa, pakode, and chaats are at the top of the list of India’s favorite snacks, there are many nutritious snacking options that are equally appealing.

Evening snack recipes made from oats are gaining popularity due to their nutritional properties. It contains a lot of protein, fibre, and iron. Wholegrain oats are extremely versatile; they easily combine with your favourite evening snacks, keeping you fuller and energised throughout the day.

Here are some flavoursome snacks made from masala oats that do not require a lot of time to prepare and are delectably appetising by celebrity chef Kunal Kapur:

Masala oats parantha:

It is a delicious snack for your refueling session. Slice some onions on the side to add to the mixture, along with salt and pepper. This delectable dish can be enjoyed with a homemade raita to balance out the spiciness. Then combine it with some hot Kesar Pista milk to calm and warm you up and help refresh your mind.

Masala oats bhel

It’s perfect for evening snack and can be prepared in no time. To make oats bhel, in a pan combine masala oats and poha in a broad non-stick pan and dry roast them on a medium flame for 5-mins. Once ready, top it with roasted peanuts, onions, tomatoes, potatoes, and green chilli paste, salt and lemon zest and toss it well. Serve it with watermelon juice and enjoy the hot summer snack.

Masala oats bhurji with bun pav

For the hard worker, a relaxing break is a must. To make the most of the ‘me time’ what’s better than prepare our comfort snack food masala bhurji? Let’s spice it up with peas, carrots, onions and pepper and coriander along with masala oats’ flavour boost. This dish can be paired with evergreen mint chutney to make the perfect mid-break snack. Finally serve it with fresh bun pav and brew a ginger tea with brown sugar for energy to make it through another working session.

Snacks make our boring day special. They uplift us and get us going. They save us from a bad day and they make fun with friends even more fun. These delicacies are our little treats and it’s time to make them guilt-free.