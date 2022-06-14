Normalising water birthing: Let the water break into the water

PRIYADHARSHINI VARADARAJAN
Contrary to popular belief, water birthing isn’t really as complicated as it’s made out to be. Although it has been practised since ancient times, people still can’t wrap their heads around it as a means of childbirth.
“When we were hunters and gatherers; men used to go hunting, and pregnant women were left near water bodies. In case they went into labour, they could ease themselves in the water. It’s what women want during birthing. As humans evolved, all these age-old practices were forgotten,” says Sruti Nakkhul, founder of Sweet Tooth Fairy, who had delivered using this method.
“My husband Nakkhul, and I didn’t hesitate when deciding on water birthing for our first child. We were well-informed about the natural ways of birthing, and I went to the water instinctively when I felt Akira was crowning. I had tried different positions during my 12 hours of labour and finally settled with water which helped me deliver,” she says.
Dr Vijaya Krishnan, co-founder and director, Sanctum Natural Birth Centre, “Water birthing is a gentle form of birthing and people should be made aware of it. We need more facilities that offer it as an option. We have had many mothers from Chennai and other parts of Tamil Nadu whom we assisted with water birthing.”
Talking about when one must not opt for water birthing, Dr Vijaya Krishnan says, “If the mother is not in active labour, placing her in the water can increase the risk of infection. Also, if the mother has any high-risk conditions, severe high BP for example, water birthing can be avoided.”
“These days, 50 to 60 per cent of births are carried out via c-sections. We need to bring those rates down. WHO says that caesarean rate above 15 per cent increases risks. We need to bring down the size and rate, and start offering gentle birth practices first as a cornerstone of the philosophy of mother and then extend water birthing as one of the gentle birth options,” Dr Vijaya adds.
Dr Rishi Vardhini Sugan, founder and director of Beyond Birth, having undergone water birthing herself, says, “You should have a well-balanced diet in terms of nourishment. There is an extensive involvement of diet which should happen right from the second trimester. That facilitates a normal birthing experience.”
Dr Rishi Vardhini Sugan
Dr S Mahalakshmi, senior assistant surgeon, Government Hospital, says, “Water birthing holds an upper hand as it’s a beautiful way of natural birthing where the couple stay connected during the labour hours and can witness the birth together leaving behind no marks. Mothers who would like to take up water birth must be prepared health-wise, physically, and mentally.”