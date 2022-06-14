Normalising water birthing: Let the water break into the water

PRIYADHARSHINI VARADARAJAN

Contrary to popular belief, water birthing isn’t really as complicated as it’s made out to be. Although it has been practised since ancient times, people still can’t wrap their heads around it as a means of childbirth.

“When we were hunters and gatherers; men used to go hunting, and pregnant women were left near water bodies. In case they went into labour, they could ease themselves in the water. It’s what women want during birthing. As humans evolved, all these age-old practices were forgotten,” says Sruti Nakkhul, founder of Sweet Tooth Fairy, who had delivered using this method.

“My husband Nakkhul, and I didn’t hesitate when deciding on water birthing for our first child. We were well-informed about the natural ways of birthing, and I went to the water instinctively when I felt Akira was crowning. I had tried different positions during my 12 hours of labour and finally settled with water which helped me deliver,” she says.