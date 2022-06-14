How to make your periods less painful: 5 remedies to try

By Dr Pooja Kohli, Associate Vice President, HempStreet

PMS and menstrual cramps are something that every woman experiences once a month. For some, the intense pain, mood swings, and digestive issues can become unbearable. Almost 90% of menstruating women experience these symptoms prior to and during their monthly cycle. For some, the condition becomes so severe that they must rely on over-the-counter medications for relief.

Period cramps are very common, but they can sometimes interfere with your daily life. And life is too short to waste another day curled up in the fetal position hoisting your belly. Thank heavens, you can adopt measures to alleviate the discomfort and pain caused by these pesky cramps.

Use a heat patch:

Applying a heated patch or wrap to your abdomen can help relax the uterine muscles. Period cramps are caused by these muscles. Heat can also increase circulation in your abdomen, which can help to relieve pain. Almost 90% would agree that heating bottles are like little drops of heaven during those period cramps. Heating bottles are not easy to carry and are not always available. Heat Patches by NuaWoman are portable and designed to help women to get 8 hours relief from period pain.

Do Yoga:

According to a National Library of Medicine study, yoga, like aerobic exercise, can help reduce period cramps. In this study, experts discovered that women who participated in a 60-minute yoga class once a week for 12 weeks experienced significant reductions in period pain. If you want to try yoga, look for a class that includes both a physical and a relaxation component. This combination is the most effective at relieving period cramp pain.

Consider CBD:

Some people find that using CBD for menstrual cramps is beneficial. Anecdotal evidence suggests that it aids in the treatment of inflammation and chronic pain. For instance, Trailokya Vijaya Vati, an Ayurvedic cannabis-based 'natural relief' product from HempStreet, is very effective in relieving menstrual cramps. Moreover, the product doesn’t just help with period pain, it also neutralizes hormone levels triggering PCOS.

Try acupressure:

Acupressure is a noninvasive technique that can provide pain relief for a variety of conditions. It entails applying firm pressure to specific body parts with your fingers to help relieve various symptoms. According to Kaohsiung Medical University research, rubbing circles on your calf above your ankle can relieve period pain.

Avoid caffeine and salty foods:

Some foods are better than others when it comes to easing or exacerbating period pain. Consuming anti-inflammatory foods such as berries, fatty fish, avocado and extra virgin oil may be beneficial. Additionally, limiting foods like salty foods, caffeine, alcohol and fatty foods that can cause fluid retention, cramping, and pain is also a good idea.

Ideally, the best remedy for period pain relief is anything that relaxes your muscles, thus counteracting the contractions that cause cramps. Don’t be afraid to try new period cramp remedies, as every woman’s body works differently. Over time, you are sure to find your very own mix of period cramp relief that works perfectly fine for you. However, if you're experiencing pain that feels excessive, prevents you from performing daily activities or responsibilities, or is accompanied by heavy and difficult-to-manage bleeding, consult a healthcare professional.