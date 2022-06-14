Artificial Intelligence in ophthalmology a gamechanger: Expert

NEW DELHI: Artificial Intelligence (AI) has emerged as a gamechanger in ophthalmology. Using computer-algorithms, it helps in analysing medical data to detect diabetic retinopathy, glaucoma, and others in the early stages.

Talking about the use of AI in ophthalmology, Dr Antriksha Wahi of Dr RP Centre of AIIMS said that AI is not the replacement of doctors, instead it makes computer self-sufficient in the diagnostic and detection at early stages. The basis of diagnoses made by AI algorithms is mechanical, and thereafter human intervention is required for further interpretation and the treatment.

AI has important roles in ophthalmology in early screening and detection of conditions such as diabetic retinopathy, retinopathy of prematurity, glaucoma, and other disorders, he said, adding that the study is underway for the use of AI in Cornial Opacity, Cataract Screening and others at AIIMS.

Cataract is responsible for 70 per cent of blindness in India. However, with early intervention at the right stage, it could be avoided. Diabetic retinopathy, Retinopathy of prematurity, Glaucoma and cataracts are most common conditions for which use of AI has been demonstrated.