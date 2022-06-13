What your teeth say about your personality

NEW DELHI: Our teeth allow us to eat delicious food, protect us from viruses, enable us to express our emotions by giving others a dazzling smile. Our teeth not only assist us, but they also identify us as unique individuals.

Good And Healthy Teeth helps to Enhance Confidence in People: Our teeth are one of the most important parts of our body. Healthy and clean teeth help immensely in Boosting the confidence in people and keeping our personalities happy.

Clean Teeth help us to stay happy and energised: Clean teeth give a vibe of refreshment in our mouth, whenever we speak or do our daily tasks, we get a refreshed feeling which motivates us to stay energised throughout the day and helps us achieve the most in a day.

Aligned Teeth: Properly aligned Teeth help us to boost our confidence in daily life. We can openly talk and smile brightly which in turn helps us to feel happy even when we're upset. When we smile openly, the hormones which are released help to uplift our mood and make us enjoy our life without falling into depression and bad mental health.

Smile Can Help You Strengthen your Immune system: Laughter which comes from the heart helps to keep our body away from diseases. Laughter increases the blood cells present in our body and helps to boost the immune system by producing more antibodies and keeping away harmful diseases.

Being proud of our Teeth is very important to living a healthy life: If we are embarrassed by the way our teeth look, we will not be able to laugh openly, and will not be able to speak openly which in turn will keep us away from a lot of advantages. Through the help of today's technological advancements, everyone achieves a beautiful smile which helps them to look and feel the best.

Teeth have the power to determine our personality. The shape of teeth, the size of our teeth, and the habits we have related to teeth, all state the personalities which might be hidden from the world. Here is how:

The First Two Teeth: The first two teeth present in the front of the mouth help to show our age to the world. The younger a person is, the more rounded and well-shaped the corners of the front teeth will be. As a person starts to grow older, their front teeth tend to get squarer and it begins to shorten as well.

Unique Characteristics of your Canine teeth: Our canine teeth provide a lot of information about our personality. Sharp, long and prominent canines suggest that an individual has an aggressive personality whereas blunt canines suggest a more calm and collective nature.

Masculine/Feminine Traits: The teeth present in the sides of your front two teeth indicate your feminine or masculine traits. Feminine traits usually have shorter and rounded teeth whereas masculine has larger and squarer teeth sets.

The shape of the teeth: If you have pointy teeth, then it is considered that you generally have an aggressive personality. The pointiness of the teeth helps to show the hostile attitude that you might have. It can be related to short-temperedness or a normally rude and on-point personality. The people who have oval teeth are very organised in nature. They are very much invested in keeping things organised, and clean and are mostly considered perfectionists by others. They are very much set in their own ways to divert from it easily. Rectangular teeth are associated with explosive and intense-natured personalities. They are also very determined by nature.

Teeth Grinding: Teeth grinding is associated with excessive stress and anxiety in a person. If a person very frequently grinds their teeth, it generally means that they are anxious or stressed out a lot.