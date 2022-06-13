Kids carrying heavy bags can suffer from irreversible impacts: Experts

CHENNAI: With schools re-opening after summer vacation, children are more exposed to the negative impacts of carrying heavy bags.

Health experts stated that incorrect postural habits developed by children at elementary school can generate irreversible changes as ligaments. And intervertebral discs suffer a degenerative process throughout life and do not have a regeneration mechanism.

With the rapid growth of technology in school and at home – children’s spines are under constant stress. Good posture is generally understood as standing with the head balanced effortlessly above the spine which is straight and vertical except for the slight natural curves in the lower back and neck i.e. it has a slight S-shape.

“After thorough research it was shocked to find out that most parents are not aware of the impact that a school bag can have on a child. In fact, a lot of parents consider things like, cheaper price, colourful designs, offers or discounts while purchasing a bag for their children, " said Dr Eswara Raja T- Senior Consultant and Clinical Lead, Neonatology, Rela Hospital.

A lot of school going children who consult doctors complain of having problems like back and neck pain and they still carry the burden. "It took me by surprise to know that an 8-year-old child carried around 10 books every day. This is an alarming state and parents should look after this and mend the situation, " added Dr Eswara.

As per Government guidelines, the recommended average weight of the school bag should not exceed 10 per cent of the child’s weight. While carrying heavy school bags apart from regular back and neck pain.

At times, children suffer from headaches, sensory processing issue, hoarseness of voice because of strained neck muscles, and occasional difficulty with breathing due to restriction of chest movements.

"To avoid such complications in the future among the kids, students should reduce the books or can also keep some books at their class room in a safe place, where they need not carry it daily. Also, make sure children carry their bags straped on both shoulders and not on one side to divide the weight equally. Also, the back part of the bag should not be below the hip position, " said a city-based orthopaedic surgeon.

There should be multiple compartments in the bag. The heavier book goes in the first compartment, and the rest of the lighter books can be kept in the other compartments.