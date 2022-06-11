Ramsay Hunt Syndrome: All you need to know about the disease

CHENNAI: After cancelling shows this week, American singer Justin Beiber claimed that he is suffering from partial facial paralysis. In an Instagram video, the 28-year-old pop artist revealed that he has been diagnosed with Ramsay Hunt Syndrome, which has caused him illness. Beiber has announced that he will be taking time off from work in order to heal. He apologised to his fans, explaining that his sickness is "extremely serious" and that it is the reason for the cancellation of some of his recent shows.

What is Ramsay Hunt Syndrome?

Ramsay Hunt Syndrome, also known as Herpes Zoster Oticus, is a virus infection of the geniculate ganglion of the facial nerve that occurs when the varicella-zoster virus affects a nerve in the brain.. It's usually accompanied by a red rash and blisters in or around the ear and eardrum, as well as occasionally on the roof of the mouth or tongue.

Causes:

Ramsay Hunt syndrome is caused by the varicella-zoster virus, which is the same virus which causes chickenpox and shingles.

The virus is likely to infect the facial nerve near the inner ear in persons who have this disease. The nerve becomes irritated and swells as a result. Adults are the ones who are most affected and is observed in children in a few situations.

Symptoms:

Severe pain in the ear

Loss of taste

Painful rash on the eardrum, ear canal, earlobe, tongue, and roof of the mouth on the side with the affected nerve

Dry mouth and eyes

Hearing loss on one side

Sensation of things spinning Ringing in your ears

Difficulty closing one eye

Diagnosis and Treatment

To confirm the diagnosis, a sample of the fluid from one of the ear blisters can be taken. A tear or blood sample may also be used by the doctor. Swelling of the facial nerves can be detected using imaging techniques such as an MRI. Scans can also be used to determine whether the infection has spread to the brain or other nerves.

Steroids, which are powerful anti-inflammatory medicines, are commonly prescribed. Antiviral medications like acyclovir and valacyclovir may be recommended. If the pain persists despite the use of steroids, powerful medications will be required. Wear an eye patch while ther face is weak to prevent harm to the cornea (corneal abrasion) and other eye damage if your eye does not close completely. To keep the eyes from drying out, some people use a specific eye lubricant at night and artificial tears throughout the day.

Prevention:

Although there is no known way to avoid Ramsay Hunt syndrome, early treatment with drugs can help in recovery.